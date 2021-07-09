67,980 Shares in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Keros Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,701,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1,191.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 39,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.48.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,803 shares of company stock worth $5,234,752 over the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KROS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.