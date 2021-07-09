$7.83 EPS Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will post $7.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.86. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 278.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $25.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.30 to $26.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $30.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.20 to $32.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Shares of RE stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.98. 1,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,302. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.