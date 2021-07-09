70,000 Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000.

SBEAU opened at $10.00 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

