7,400 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Acquired by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after buying an additional 3,363,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,831,000 after buying an additional 275,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $167,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. 299,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.32.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

