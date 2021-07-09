8,182 Shares in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $187,393,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

LB stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

