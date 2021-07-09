8,430 Shares in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Scientific Games by 10.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Scientific Games by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Scientific Games by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.76. 12,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,966. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $80.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

