9,243 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,243 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Summit Materials by 973.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 667,354 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 32.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 59.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,365,000 after buying an additional 153,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.64. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

