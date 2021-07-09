9,249 Shares in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCU opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $27.11.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 164.31% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $48.50 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.