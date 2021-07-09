9,400 Shares in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 80,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,581,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

SBT opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $220.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.95.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.