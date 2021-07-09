Aave Price Hits $302.45 on Major Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $302.45 or 0.00905614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a market cap of $3.88 billion and approximately $673.52 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00055267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00088924 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,834,781 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.