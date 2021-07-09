Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $325.04 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.67.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.25.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

