ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,818. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.