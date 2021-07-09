ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,818. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

