ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. 870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.72.

About ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

