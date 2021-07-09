Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 1-Year High at $307.67

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $307.67 and last traded at $306.43, with a volume of 27554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $305.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after buying an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after buying an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

