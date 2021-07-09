Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,656 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $55,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $859,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,727,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $309.15 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $309.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

