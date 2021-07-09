Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66. Accolade has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

