Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Posts Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS.

ACCD stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66. Accolade has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

