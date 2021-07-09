Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

Shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $13.30. Adagene shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 277 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADAG. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $586.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

