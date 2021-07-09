Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ADMS stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $216.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.70.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

In related news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

