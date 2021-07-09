adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADDYY. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $187.52 on Friday. adidas has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $189.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.85.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that adidas will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in adidas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.