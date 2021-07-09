Aeon Market Cap Tops $9.14 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and $3,628.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.37 or 0.00627238 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.