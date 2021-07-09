AGF Investments Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.53 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,254,086 shares of company stock valued at $323,938,307 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

