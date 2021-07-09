Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,938 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.05% of Agree Realty worth $45,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,637,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 676.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADC. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.67 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $73.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.