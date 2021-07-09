Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €147.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €122.15 ($143.71).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €109.02 ($128.26) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €105.56. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

