Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold Sells 1,338 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen G. Narwold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Albemarle alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.91. 730,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,128. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $74.78 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 122.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.