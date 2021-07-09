Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,044,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $599.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

