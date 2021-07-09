Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.88.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90. Alector has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,206.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,984. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

