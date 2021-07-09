Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.79. Approximately 5,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,562,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Specifically, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALEC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after buying an additional 121,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 8.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,486,000 after buying an additional 359,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 58.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,618,000 after buying an additional 1,199,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alector by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 567,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alector by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,617,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after buying an additional 80,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

