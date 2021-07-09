Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.30.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $199.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $198.26 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 398,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

