Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $270.00 at HSBC

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by HSBC from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.30.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $199.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $540.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.65. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $198.26 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

