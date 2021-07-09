Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $790.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $646.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $616.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 106.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.87. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $267.63 and a 1-year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Align Technology by 97.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,148,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

