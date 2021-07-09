Alliance Data Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,362 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,249% compared to the average volume of 842 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Appaloosa LP grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 462,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $92,574,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $100.16 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

