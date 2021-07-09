Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.47

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 12214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $318.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. 18.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.