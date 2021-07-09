Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.47

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 12214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLP shares. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $950.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $318.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 365,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 63,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 938.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,562 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

