Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Up to $22.59

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.59, but opened at $23.49. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

