Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 70 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total value of $182,144.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,583.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,447.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,612.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

