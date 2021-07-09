Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $228.02 million, a P/E ratio of 117.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 245,533 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

