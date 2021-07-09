Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

