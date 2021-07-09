Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $106.90 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

JACK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

