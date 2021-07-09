Amalgamated Bank Has $269,000 Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

CNX opened at $13.51 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

