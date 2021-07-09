Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 9.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 23.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCCO. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

