Amalgamated Bank Sells 933 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $147,070.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,389 shares of company stock valued at $5,684,350. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

