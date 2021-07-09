Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce sales of $115.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.22 billion to $116.44 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $88.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $489.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.20 billion to $504.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $576.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.87 billion to $609.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN traded down $30.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,700.79. 125,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,855. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,759.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,345.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,997,340,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

