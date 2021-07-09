American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $17.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,889,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after buying an additional 1,713,375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after buying an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

