American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

AVD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of AVD stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.34 million, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in American Vanguard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Vanguard by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

