AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Position Increased by S&T Bank

S&T Bank raised its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 79.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,028 shares during the quarter. AMERISAFE comprises 2.5% of S&T Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. S&T Bank’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $15,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,191.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.65. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,832. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In other news, Director Sean Traynor bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 6,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $431,934.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,488.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

