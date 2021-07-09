Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells $203,700.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $203,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 190,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $972.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
AMPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.