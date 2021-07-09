Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

