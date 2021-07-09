Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of BHC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. 42,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,035. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

