Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of BHC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. 42,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,035. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.