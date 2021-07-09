Analysts Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

